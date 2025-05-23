Dubai [UAE], May 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, stated that empowering a new generation of Emiratis with future-ready skills and the ability to harness them in service of the nation is a cornerstone of the UAE's strategy to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. Empowered with education, knowledge, and the ability to turn ideas into meaningful achievements, these young talents are vital enablers of development and key to strengthening the UAE's position regionally and globally.

"Our wise leadership has always prioritised investing in minds before resources, recognising that people are the most enduring and impactful strategic asset. The innovations emerging across various national sectors today clearly demonstrate that Emiratis are not only keeping pace with global technological progress but are also at the forefront of leading and shaping it," he stated.

Hamdan made these remarks during a meeting with over 100 outstanding participants in the 'Al Nokhba Programme', organised by the National Service and Reserve Authority under the patronage and presence of Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

The 'Al Nokhba Programme' was held in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, Dubai Future Foundation, and Khalifa University, with the aim of creating an advanced model that supports a knowledge-based economy and fosters exceptional talent capable of innovation and leadership in a rapidly evolving world.

The meeting, held at Emirates Towers, was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Major General Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University and several senior officers from the Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, Hamdan was briefed on a number of outstanding projects developed by national talents in sectors such as aviation, intelligent robotics, data science, blockchain, biotechnology, advanced water technologies, telecommunications, IT, space and nuclear energy. The projects were the result of an intensive, months-long training programme focused on advanced and sustainable technologies, reflecting the UAE's strong commitment to equipping the national workforce with the essential knowledge and practical skills needed to seize future opportunities and address emerging challenges.

Participants presented a selection of graduation projects developed by Emiratis, including an efficient, greenhouse cooling system tailored for the UAE's environment; the exploration of Nanochitin and Phosphorylated Natural Fibers extracted from biological, marine, food, and agricultural waste to produce fire-resistant materials; moving and pointing the satellite in any direction on once in space; the 'SARIM' robot, designed to traverse rough desert terrains; the 'EMAPS' Marine project, an AI-powered platform for monitoring coastal navigation and detecting suspicious movement; and the 'M061' ventilator, locally developed to support the national healthcare reserve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Al Nokhba Programme' further developed participants' competencies in research and feasibility studies for engineering projects, designing and manufacturing electromechanical devices, technical device schematics, smart monitoring system development, engineering systems testing, as well as leadership, teamwork, public speaking, presentation preparation, critical thinking stimulation, scientific research, coding and applying theoretical knowledge to real-world solutions.

Since its launch in 2019, the 'Al Nokhba Programme' has graduated over 200 exceptional recruits across 14 cohorts. With a rigorous selection process, the programme identifies and nurtures top national talent in emerging technology fields. All graduates secured employment within months of completing the programme, achieving a 100 per cent placement rate--underscoring the strategic value of such national initiatives in equipping a future-ready generation. Today, these graduates are actively contributing to strengthening the UAE's global competitiveness and leadership across key sectors. (ANI/WAM)

