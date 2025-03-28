Honolulu, Mar 28 (AP) Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shot lava as high as 1,000 feet (300 metres) into the air during its most recent eruptive episode, geologists said.

The tall fountain of molten rock drew people to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to check out the spectacle, including some on horseback.

The lava has remained inside the volcano's summit caldera and within the park, and no residential areas have been threatened, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Kilauea's latest eruption began December 23, pausing and resuming over a dozen times since. The most recent eruptive episode was from midday Tuesday until Wednesday evening, the USGS said.

Kilauea, located on the southeastern part of the Big Island, is one of the world's most active volcanoes and the busiest in Hawaii. Visitors come from around the world to marvel at its explosive displays.

The largest of the state's six active volcanoes is Mauna Loa, which is also on the Big Island and had erupted in 2022. (AP)

