La Grulla (Texas), Mar 9 (AP) A helicopter crashed along the U.S-Mexico border in Texas on Friday, authorities said. Officials did not immediately confirm how many people were on board or their condition.

The crash happened in the small town of La Grulla, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez said. He did not provide further details and referred questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Also Read | Man Dies After Eating Butter Chicken: One Bite of Chicken Curry Kills 27-Year-Old Man in UK.

Border Patrol spokespersons did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

La Grulla is in Texas' Rio Grande Valley. The Starr County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Friday that it was assisting with a “downed helicopter incident” on the east side of the county. (AP)

Also Read | Messi Saves the Day! Argentina Grandma Survives Hamas Attack by Talking About Lionel Messi (See Pic and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)