London, Mar 29 (PTI) A historic 11th century castle in south-west England played host to a first of its kind Holi celebrations, attracting over 3,000 people who transformed its grounds into a field of colour.

Corfe Castle in Dorset, cared for by the National Trust charity, was chosen as the site by the local Bournemouth Poole Christchurch (BPC) Indian Community to organise the ‘Rang Barse' event, with the help of GoldRain Exclusive Events, last weekend.

The National Trust, which oversees heritage conservation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, hopes the event would also shine a light on the castle which was founded by William the Conqueror in 1066.

“Corfe Castle hosted many a party in its early days and it has remained an important place for the local community to come together over the centuries,” said Tom Clarke, Senior Volunteering & Community Manager at Corfe Castle.

“We're delighted to be continuing this historical legacy by hosting events such as this. The National Trust was set up to serve the whole of the nation. We're proud to have supported this wonderful local Indian association to share their celebrations of Holi with everyone. Over 3,000 people attended, which was one of our busiest days ever,” he said.

Anjali Mavi from BPC Indian Community said the festivities were the result of some very meticulous planning and community spirit and hopes to organise similar Indian festivities in future.

“The success of the Rang Barse Holi event shows how awesome it can be when different groups work together. It's fantastic to see everyone celebrating diversity and making memories together,” said Mavi.

“As the colours filled the air at Corfe Castle, it reminded us of the beauty of different cultures coming together. This first event was a huge hit, and we can't wait for even more fun in the future,” she said.

While the castle itself was decorated in vibrant Indian hues, large groups played with colours, enjoyed Indian food and got henna tattoos for a day of fun and frolic.

“It was a great example of people coming together and having fun as a community,” added Mavi.

The Bournemouth Poole Christchurch (BPC) Indian Community is a community organisation set up to celebrate the cultural heritage of India in the county of Dorset, which has a growing Indian diaspora population.

