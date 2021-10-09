Albany (US), Oct 8 (AP) Home health aides who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination are barred from working in New York under a new state mandate.

The mandate, put in place by Governor Kathy Hochul, also applies to workers at assisted living homes, hospice care, treatment centres and AIDS home care programs. It comes on top of another mandate, implemented last month, that covered hospital and nursing home workers.

Data on how many of the state's more than 210,000 home health aides had been vaccinated ahead of the deadline Friday wasn't immediately available from the state.

The Home Healthcare Workers of America recently estimated approximately 70% of the group's 32,000 members had received the coronavirus shot. (AP)

