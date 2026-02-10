New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Denmark's Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen has expressed happiness over completing one year in the country.

In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, "Honoured to conclude my first year as Denmark's Ambassador to India. Thankful for the warmth, partnerships and shared ambition across India. Looking back with appreciation, and ahead with optimism. In this short video, I reflect on the year gone by and what lies ahead."

Diplomatic relations between India and Denmark were established in September 1949 and are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability.

Bilateral relations were elevated to the level of "Green Strategic Partnership" during the Virtual Summit held on 28 September 2020 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

The current development of renewed India-Denmark relations has been guided by the "Green Strategic Partnership".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Denmark on May 3 and 4, 2022. The visit included two components- bilateral talks with PM Frederiksen and the 2nd India-Nordic Summit hosted by India and Denmark. During the bilateral talks, the two Prime Ministers reviewed the progress of India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Queen Margrethe II received the Prime Minister and hosted an official dinner in his honour. PM Narendra Modi also interacted with the Indian community in Copenhagen and addressed an India-Denmark Business Forum held at the headquarters of the Danish Industry (DI).

Agreements and MoUs in the fields of migration and mobility, green shipping, cultural exchange programme, water resource management, skill development, animal husbandry and dairying were exchanged.

On May 4, Prime Minister Modi attended the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland and reviewed India-Nordic relations. A Joint Statement reiterating strong commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, and a robust partnership with Nordic countries to help promote innovation, economic growth, climate-friendly solutions and mutually beneficial trade and investments was issued.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway. (ANI)

