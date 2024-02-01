Sana'a [Yemen], February 1 (ANI): A Houthi-launched cruise missile in the Red Sea on Tuesday night approached within a mile of a US destroyer before being intercepted, marking the closest encounter between a Houthi attack and a US warship, according to four US officials who spoke to CNN.

The USS Gravely used its Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) to down the missile, the first time this automated machine gun designed for close-range intercepts has been employed since the US started intercepting Houthi missiles last year.

The incident highlights the ongoing threat the Houthis pose to US naval assets in the Red Sea, despite previous strikes on Houthi infrastructure. This comes shortly after a drone attack by Iran-backed militants killed three US service members at a US outpost in Jordan, as reported by CNN.

In response to the incident, a US official clarified that the failure to intercept the missile sooner does not suggest an increase in the sophistication of Houthi attacks. The Houthis continue to launch missiles and drones at vessels in the Red Sea, with additional reports indicating their preparation for a surface-to-air missile launch posing a threat to US aircraft.

In a statement, US Central Command (CENTOM) stated that US forces successfully destroyed the missile before launch.

The US has conducted multiple strikes inside Yemen against Houthi weapons depots, command and control nodes, and storage facilities since January 11. While the degradation of Houthi weapons capabilities has occurred, officials have refrained from specifying the extent.

Iran, a Houthi supporter, persists in sending weapons and supplies to the group. Recently, the US Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic and cruise missile components off the coast of Somalia, intended for the Houthis. Two US Navy SEALs lost their lives during the operation, according to CNN.

Moreover, Iran has equipped the Houthis with tactical intelligence and monitoring systems, enhancing their ability to target vessels in the Red Sea. Against this backdrop, the US is contemplating responses to the drone attack in Jordan, considering options such as strikes or cyberattacks on specific Iranian or Iran-backed assets. Despite heightened tensions in the region, US officials emphasise a reluctance to engage in war with Iran, as reported by CNN.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, "We are not looking for war with Iran. We are not seeking a conflict with the regime in the military way. We're not looking to escalate here." (ANI)

