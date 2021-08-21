London [UK], August 21 (ANI): Thousands of people took to the streets in support of Afghanistan near Hyde Park in central London on Saturday after the Taliban's takeover of the war-torn country, Sputnik reported.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistani lawmaker Mohsin Dawar said "Huge protest in London today against the betrayal in Afghanistan. British officials trying to normalize Taliban shld pay attention to the mood of their own public. This is a global threat & any short term expediency from British govt will've long term consequences for UK as well."

The protesters turned on national music and unfurled a huge flag of Afghanistan. They carried posters calling for democracy and "immediate action" from the international community to stop the Taliban, The Russian News Agency reported.

The Taliban entered Kabul earlier on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled.

The Afghan Association Paiwand told Sputnik earlier that the event had been authorised by the city authorities. Meanwhile, the police are on duty at the scene.

The protests have been held across the world in support of Afghanistan.

Earlier, several provinces across Afghanistan witnessed protests with Afghans taking to the streets holding Afghanistan's national flag, which is no longer in use since the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

An anti-Taliban demonstration took place at Republica Square in the heart of Rome. Several Italians and media persons joined the event in a show of expression of solidarity with the Afghan citizens.

Meanwhile, people with ties to Afghanistan blamed President Joe Biden for betraying the people of the war-torn country and demand for sanctioning Pakistan as hundreds of people protested Sunday afternoon outside the White House.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation in afraid of their atrocities. Afghans have flocked to the Kabul airport in order to flee the Taliban. Terrorists on the streets of Kabul are reportedly preventing people from entering the airport using force. The situation continues to deteriorate at the airport and around its perimeter, which is under Taliban control.

Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and thousands of people flocked to the Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)

