Dubai [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) announced its contribution of AED 1 million in support of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign aims to establish an endowment fund that provides sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy.

The Fathers' Endowment campaign aims to promote the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity. It also highlights the vital role of fathers in the UAE in fostering supportive family environments that promote the well-being of all.

The campaign seeks to provide healthcare to those in need within underserved communities worldwide, contributing to a dignified life and reinforcing the UAE's leading role in regional and international charitable and humanitarian efforts.

Under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign aims to further establish the noble values within Emirati society, including generosity, giving, and global humanitarian solidarity, while also advancing the concept of charitable endowments.

Ahmed Darwish Al-Muhairi, Director-General of IACAD, said the Department's contribution to the Fathers' Endowment campaign reflects its deep commitment to supporting community and humanitarian initiatives that foster solidarity and generosity.

Al-Muhairi stated, "Fathers are the cornerstones of families and society, and their role in nurturing future generations and instilling noble values is immeasurable. Recognising this vital role, IACAD is contributing to the campaign, dedicating this endowment to the fathers of our employees and all contributors to the campaign, acknowledging their efforts and contributions in building generations capable of pursuing goodness and prosperity."

He added, "This humanitarian initiative, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, expresses our loyalty and gratitude to those who have passed on and our prayers for long life to those who remain. We pray that this contribution will serve as a lasting charity on their behalf, bringing blessings and goodness to all."

The Fathers' Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10,1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae). (ANI/WAM)

