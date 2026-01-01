New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Despite the passage of six months in the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26, work on the strategically important Soan-Sihala-Kahuta Road remains alarmingly sluggish, raising serious concerns over governance and implementation failures.

The multibillion-rupee project has seen barely five per cent physical progress despite an allocation of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 23.845 billion in the federal budget, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the road, which connects Rawalpindi to Kahuta and further links to Kotli and Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), holds both civilian and strategic significance. Yet, only a two-kilometre stretch between Kahuta Y-Cross and Hothla Stop has been developed into a dual carriageway.

The remaining 26.4 kilometres remain untouched, with no visible signs of work or even preliminary markings. The situation is further aggravated by the absence of construction at the Sihala railway crossing, where a long-planned overhead bridge has yet to materialise.

Daily commuters continue to face severe traffic congestion, particularly during train crossings, resulting in long queues, frequent delays and rising accident risks. Residents and transporters say the delays have severely disrupted business activities and routine travel between Rawalpindi, Kahuta and adjoining areas of PoJK.

Despite the project's approval by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in July 2023, progress has remained negligible. Officials acknowledge that funding bottlenecks have stalled implementation.

An NHA spokesperson stated that only PKR 800 million has been released so far during the current fiscal year, adding that work on Package One cannot begin until the Punjab government releases its share of the funds, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, Package Two, which falls under the National Highway Authority, is reportedly underway but at a slow pace. Residents argue that if completed, the upgraded road could reduce travel time between Rawalpindi and Kahuta to just 30-40 minutes, greatly easing congestion and improving connectivity to PoJK, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

