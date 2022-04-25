Islamabad [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan has thanked his online supporters for spreading the narrative of the "foreign conspiracy" that is rejected by the ruling party and the country's powerful military.

"I want to thank all our social media warriors who have valiantly taken our fight against US regime change conspiracy forward on all social media platforms," he said in a Twitter post late Sunday night.

Also Read | Dengue Wreak Havoc in Singapore, 2021 Cases Reported So Far in 2022.

"Continue carrying on our movement for Pak's sovereignty & democracy. You are our frontline warriors," he added.

This comes a day after Imran Khan accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of hatching a conspiracy to dislodge his government through a no-confidence vote.

Also Read | Taliban Separates Weekday Classes For Male, Female Students of Kabul University and Polytechnic University.

In his maiden press conference after being ousted as Prime Minister, Imran Khan said: "Supreme Court should hold an open hearing on threat letter... we will not accept any in-camera hearing."

The PTI chief also claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari colluded with "foreign conspirators" to remove him from power.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had claimed that the PTI was using botnets to generate coordinated spam activity to artificially boost their trends against the government led by Shehbaz Sharif.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had stated that PTI's "criminal ring" was running a smear campaign on social media against the state institutions after the ouster of the PTI government.

Maryam had said the malicious campaign and "lies" about foreign conspiracy were spread by a handful of people employing hundreds of fake accounts and bots.

Even Pakistan National Security Committee (NSC) said that there was no foreign conspiracy to topple the Imran Khan-led government.

"The NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington. Pakistan's former ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram," Pakistan NSC said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)