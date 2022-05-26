Islamabad [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is surrounded by another controversy as a complaint has been lodged against him by a member of the Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the country's anti-corruption bureau for allegedly using the province's resources for personal use.

Sobia Shah has lodged a complaint against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan with the NAB's (National Accountability Bureau) KP region.

Also Read | Imran Khan’s Caravan Enters Punjab as Pakistan SC Directs Govt to Allow Protest Rally in Islamabad.

According to the complaint, "Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is involved in blatantly misusing resources of the Government of KP, including use of official helicopter of the KP Chief Minister for personal purposes, thus causing huge losses to the government exchequer, which is an offence under the relevant provisions of NAO, 1999, reported Dawn.

The complainant said that any other additional documentary evidence of Imran Khan using the KP resources will be produced in due course of time if needed.

Also Read | WEF 2022: India Committed to Support Africa in COVID-19 Vaccination, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The former PM is already facing a NAB case on the same charges levelled in 2018 and had appeared before NAB at its KP office, as per the media portal.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday slammed the ousted Prime Minister while shedding light on the alleged corruption charges against former first lady Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Khan and said that the PTI's "so-called independence march" is actually a "save Gogi" march.

"Farah Gogi's corruption trails lead to Bani Gala. It's unfortunate that Imran Khan never publically tried saving his sister Aleema Khan when there were allegations hurled against her, but he came to Gogi's rescue while speaking on national TV," she said.

As per sources, the Pakistan authorities will check the banking records of ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from the year 2013 to 2022 in lieu of foreign funding.They added that Imran Khan's party, PTI were provided with a huge sum of money. The records will hence disclose how much money Imran Khan borrowed and from whom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)