Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators to attend the National Assembly during the proceedings of the no-confidence motion.

The move comes after Khan had earlier directed PTI members of the National Assembly not to participate in the no-confidence motion either by abstaining from voting or not attending the session.

Talking to legislators of his party at a dinner hosted by him, Khan said Americans want to bring the opposition to power and they want to enslave the Pakistani nation with the use of money, reported Radio Pakistan.

Meanwhile, he lauded those who stood loyal to him despite the offers of money.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said people are with Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying those legislators who are still with the Prime Minister are the asset of the party and would again make him the Prime Minister.

Khan said that the opposition always wanted that he should give NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to its leaders and after every few months, they tried to create instability in the country to save their wealth, reported Radio Pakistan.

On October 5, 2007, the-then Pakistani President and Army Chief, General Pervez Musharraf, had enforced the National Reconciliation Ordinance, which had granted amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption, money laundering, murders and terrorism etc between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999 -- the time between two Martial Law stints in Pakistan.

After weeks of political mudslinging, name-calling, and claims of an international conspiracy, Imran Khan is set to face the no-confidence vote today in Pakistan's National Assembly.

As Pakistan PM readies himself to face the "last ball", it is clear that Imran Khan has seemingly lost support both in the lower house of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan army. (ANI)

