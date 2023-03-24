Islamabad, Mar 24 (PTI) A district and sessions court here on Friday handed over former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's nephew and his focal person on legal affairs, Hassan Niazi, to Quetta police on a one-day transit remand.

Islamabad sessions court Judicial Magistrate Murid Abbas handed over Niazi to the Quetta Police on their request for a transit remand so that the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman could be taken to Quetta and presented before the judicial magistrate of Quetta, Geo News reported.

The Quetta police then took Niazi from Islamabad to Balochistan's capital city for the hearing of a case registered against him at the Airport Police Station in Quetta on March 18 under the provisions of incitement.

Magistrate Abbas instructed the Quetta police to ensure that Niazi will be produced by the investigating officer (IO) in the relevant court in Quetta on March 25.

The judge on Thursday rejected the Punjab Police's request for a five-day extension in Niazi's physical remand and had, instead, directed the police to take him to jail on judicial remand.

Niazi was arrested on Monday outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on charges of "misbehaving with the police".

According to the details of the case against Niazi, Khan's focal person was not named in the Quetta case, and was arrested among unknown suspects.

A case was registered on March 18 on the complaint of the Airport Quetta Police Station Sub-Inspector.

According to the sub-inspector, when he was on patrol on said date, he was informed that 150 people had blocked the Quetta-Chaman Road.

Subsequently, a case was registered in Quetta against the protestors under the provisions of incitement, official interference, and other provisions.

According to the first information report (FIR), PTI leader Inayatullah Kakar and others were creating provocations and raising slogans to protest against the PTI chief's arrest.

The FIR also alleged that the protestors were inciting people and using foul language.

The complainant reported in the FIR that he had tried to reason with the protestors, but they blocked the road for an hour.

The Punjab Police last week in Lahore raided 70-year-old Khan's residence to arrest him under the orders of an Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case, resulting in a stand-off that lasted several days between the police and PTI supporters who had gathered outside the PTI leader's residence.

Khan on March 18 finally appeared before the court where Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal cancelled his non-bailable arrest warrants after an hours-long drama at the Federal Judicial Complex.

The judge adjourned the hearing till March 30 and told the parties in the case that arguments will take place during the next hearing and also ordered Khan to ensure his presence.

The PTI chief has been in the dock for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be voted out by the National Assembly.

