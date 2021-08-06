Kuala Lampur [Malaysia] August 6 (ANI/FENA): The daily number of coronavirus infections in Malaysia on Thursday surpassed 20,000 people for the first time, doubling in just three weeks despite a national lockdown.

The health ministry reported 20,596 newly infected, increasing the total confirmed number to 1.2 million.

Malaysia imposed a state of emergency in January to fight the pandemic, followed by a large-scale lockdown on June 1, but failed to curb the spread of the infection. The daily number of infected people continued to grow every day, starting on July 13, when there were 10,000 infected people.

The deteriorating pandemic situation has sparked growing public outrage over the government's alleged mismanagement of the crisis. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing growing calls to resign.

On Wednesday, the health ministry approved the Modern Vaccine for emergency use as the government seeks to speed up the vaccination program. Almost a third of the population in Malaysia has been completely vaccinated, news agencies reported. (ANI/FENA)

