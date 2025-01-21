Washington, Jan 21 (AP) Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in Monday as the 47th US president, taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.

Trump's swearing-in ceremony moved indoors due to intense cold and began at noon ET. Festivities started earlier when Trump arrived for service at St. John's Episcopal Church.

President of Mexico congratulates Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated Trump, saying on the social platform X that “as neighbours and commercial partners, dialogue, respect and cooperation will always be the symbol of our relationship.”

Sheinbaum, whose politics are firmly rooted on the left, began her six-year term in October.

Deep partisan divisions were evident in media coverage of inauguration

Presidential inaugurals frequently symbolise what binds Americans, a quadrennial celebration of a peaceful transition of power. Yet the nation's political divisions were hard not to notice in media coverage of the event.

On NBC News, historian Jon Meacham called Trump's inaugural the most partisan address he can remember.

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings on CNN said it was remarkable to see Trump “indict the gangsters to their faces.”

Vivek Ramaswamy will not serve in Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, the White House says

The Department of Government Efficiency's first order of business was itself: It is now down to one member.

Vivek Ramaswamy will no longer serve in the nongovernmental agency alongside Elon Musk, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed Monday. Ramaswamy has signalled plans to run for governor of Ohio.

“Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE,” spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement. “He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”

Trump heads to Capital One Arena

Trump is now leaving the Capitol. He's expected to head next to the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena.

Supporters have been there all day, watching video of the swearing-in and other events.

Trump reviews military troops in inaugural tradition

Trump is following the traditional inaugural playbook with a formal review of military troops.

The pass in review is an inspection of troops and a traditional ceremony that usually occurs on the steps of the US Capitol. But, like the rest of the day's festivities, it was also forced inside by low temperatures.

Trump and Vance watched the ceremony from a makeshift stage with a red carpet. Later, Trump moved closer to the troops with his wife, Melania.

The first couple held hands while “Hail to the Chief” played. (AP)

