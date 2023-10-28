United Nations, Oct 28 (PTI) India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip, as New Delhi underscored that terrorism is a "malignancy" and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts.

The 193-member UN General Assembly, in a resumed 10th Emergency Special Session on Friday, voted on the draft resolution submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by over 40 nations including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: Hamas Used Shifa Hospital in Gaza for Terror Activities, Says IDF.

The resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations' was overwhelmingly adopted with 121 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 44 abstentions. Along with India, countries abstaining on the resolution included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas. Before the General Assembly voted on the resolution, it considered an amendment proposed by Canada and co-sponsored by the US to the text.

Also Read | Kazakhstan Fire: 28 Killed, Dozens Missing After Massive Blaze Erupts at Coal Mine in Karaganda Region.

The amendment proposed by Canada asked for inserting a paragraph in the resolution that would state that the General Assembly “unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on October 7, 2023, and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release”.

India voted in favour of the amendment, along with 87 other nations, while 55 member states voted against and 23 abstentions. The draft amendment could not be adopted, having failed to obtain a 2/3rd majority of members present and voting.

Sources told PTI that the draft resolution in the General Assembly did not include any “explicit condemnation” of the terrorist attacks of October 7. They noted that India voted in favour of the amendment that was tabled before the vote on the main resolution to include this aspect but the draft amendment could not be adopted.

Sources said in the absence of all elements of India's approach not being covered in the final text of the Resolution, Delhi abstained in the vote on its adoption.

The sources said India's vote on the Resolution was guided by its steadfast and consistent position on the issue and India's Explanation of Vote reiterated this comprehensively and holistically.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel, in the Explanation of Vote (EOV), has said that in a world where differences and disputes should be resolved by dialogue, “this august body should be deeply concerned at recourse to violence. That too when it happens on a scale and intensity that is an affront to basic human values”.

“Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” she said.

India expressed hope that the deliberations of the General Assembly will “send a clear message against terror and violence and expand prospects for diplomacy and dialogue while addressing the humanitarian crisis that confronts us”.

Patel said India is “deeply concerned” at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict.

“The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility,” she said. India also called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of those taken hostage.

The sources added that India's EOV categorically states that “the terror attacks in Israel on 7th October were shocking and deserve condemnation. Our thoughts are also with those taken hostage. We call for their immediate and unconditional release”.

The EOV also strongly conveyed India's concerns on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying, “Casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern. Civilians, especially women and children are paying with their lives. This humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed. We welcome the international community's de-escalation efforts and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. India too has contributed to this effort.”

Sources noted that India's EOV also stressed its consistent stand on Palestine.

“India has always supported a negotiated Two-State solution to the Israel-Palestine issue leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations,” the EoV said.

The resolution called for immediate, full, sustained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and other UN humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross and all other humanitarian organisations upholding humanitarian principles and delivering urgent assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

It encourages the establishment of humanitarian corridors and other initiatives to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians and welcomes efforts on this issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)