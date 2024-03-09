Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 9 (ANI): The border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh held Directors General Level Coordination Conference from March 5-9 in Dhaka and discussed prevention of trans-border crimes and building border infrastructure, an official statement said.

The Indian delegation was headed by Nitin Agrawal, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), while the Bangladesh delegation was headed by Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh.

Also Read | Women’s Rights Movements: Explore Different Movements and Activists That Have Shaped Women’s Rights Globally.

Director General-level talks between India and Bangladesh are held twice every year - once in India and once in Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction that is possible for neighbours to have. The border guard forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is ensured.

Also Read | US Records over 100 Pediatric Deaths from Flu This Season.

"Major agenda points from BSF are prevention against attack on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh based criminals/miscreants, joint efforts to prevent trans-border crimes, action against Indian insurgent groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, issues related with border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of CBMP, confidence building measures and other miscellaneous activities while the BGB agendas were prevention of border crimes, border violation/illegal crossing/intrusion into Bangladesh territory by BSF/Indian nationals/miscreants, issues related to border infrastructure within 150 yards of IB, river bank protection works and water sharing, inclusion of additional 3 canals carrying waste water from Agartala to Akaura and establishment of suitable water treatment plant for all four canals, illegal construction work within 150 yards of IB by BSF/Indian nationals, location of camps and movement of armed miscreants inside India, effective implementation of CBMP, confidence building measures and other miscellaneous activities," it stated.

The highest leadership of two countries has laid the foundation of lasting and mutually beneficial relationship and multiple decisions were taken to carry this agenda forward.

According to the statement, both sides appreciated each other's concerns and committed to settle different border issues amicably through continued, constructive and positive engagements at all levels. They agreed to implement the decisions of the conference at the ground level in true spirit.

Regarding the incidents of assault/attack on BSF personnel by Bangladesh based trans-border criminals/miscreants, both sides agreed to undertake combined efforts to bring down such incidents to an absolute minimum by increasing coordinated patrols, especially during the late hours of the night and early morning in vulnerable areas and educating the bordering population regarding the sanctity of the international border.

Reiterating the need for synergistic efforts to uphold human rights and curb violence on the border. They agreed to work in partnership and engage professionally by enhancing joint patrolling, vigilance, intensifying public awareness programs, undertaking appropriate socio-economic development programs, and sharing real-time information in order to ensure that incidents of death at the border will be brought down to zero with active mutual cooperation in the near future.

Highlighting the importance of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing trans-border crimes, human trafficking and illegal crossing, both sides agreed to pursue and share real-time information and investigation reports of traffickers (if any).

The two sides also assured each other to remain extra vigilant to curb such crimes and put all out efforts to make Indo-Bangladesh border crime free. Both sides also agreed to aid victims of human trafficking and to facilitate their rescue and rehabilitation as soon as possible, as per the law of the land.

After discussing all the developmental works within 150 yards of the international border, both sides agreed to share the approved design of competent authority and go ahead with six developmental works on the Indian side and six developmental works on the Bangladesh side. Apart from the above mentioned works, as a goodwill gesture, BSF agreed to BGB's proposal of construction for preserving the 18 graves of freedom fighters at Tamabil and Sylhet.

New Delhi and Dhaka appreciated the efforts taken to strengthen mutual cooperation through various agreed-upon events under the CBMP.

Both sides agreed to continue with all the bilateral engagements, like quarterly meetings at Nodal Officers' Level, coordinated joint patrolling, games and sports, joint retreat ceremonies, goodwill visits, training exchange programmes, visits of school-going children, journalists, etc., in the days to come.

India and Bangladesh expressed their satisfaction over the outcome of the conference and reiterated their commitments to work jointly to maintain peace and tranquility at the border, the statement added.

They provisionally agreed to hold the next DG level conference in New Delhi at a suitable time in the month of September or October this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)