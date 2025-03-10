Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 10 (ANI): The 6th joint patrol 'Coordinated Patrol' (CORPAT) and the 4th bilateral exercise 'BONGOSAGOR' are being held for the 6th time with the participation of naval ships of the two countries in the designated areas of the Bangladesh and Indian maritime borders in the Bay of Bengal, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

This joint patrol and exercise, under the supervision of Commander Flotilla West, began on March 10, 2025, and will continue until March 12, 2025, it added.

Bangladesh Navy's warship BNS ABU UBAIDAH and a maritime patrol aircraft are participating in the joint patrol and exercise. On the other hand, the Indian Navy's warship INS RANVIR and a helicopter are participating in the patrol and exercise, the statement said.

"This joint patrol has been taking place between Bangladesh and India since 2018. This joint patrol and exercise is being held with the aim of eliminating various criminal activities, including illegal fishing, smuggling, human trafficking, piracy and drug trafficking in the designated maritime areas of the two countries", the statement said.

"Through this, the two countries will play an important role in exchanging information related to maritime crimes in their respective waters, proper management of information, identifying ships conducting illegal activities at sea, and preventing various crimes", the statement said.

"It also expected to play a more effective role in regional maritime security, addressing maritime security risks, and developing the maritime economy", the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the 4th edition of the Bilateral Exercise between the Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy, BONGOSAGAR-23, and the 5th edition of Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) by the two navies was conducted in the Northern Bay of Bengal from 07 - 09 Nov 2023.

Ships and aircraft from both navies undertook joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and subsequently conducted maritime exercises to enhance interoperability.

The ships undertook communication drills, surface gun-shoots, tactical manoeuvres and other exercises that culminated with a steam past. CORPAT-23 also included the maiden Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) drills conducted between the two navies, wherein a Search and Rescue scenario at sea was exercised. Regular bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols have strengthened mutual understanding and cooperation between the two navies. (ANI)

