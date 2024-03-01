New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The annual India-Bhutan Development Cooperation talks were held in New Delhi on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Aum Pema Choden, Secretary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, headed the Bhutanese delegation, which also included top officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Whereas, Vinay Kwatra, Foreign Secretary, led the Indian delegation.

"During the talks, the two sides reviewed the progress of the projects supported by GoI under the 12th Five-Year Plan of Bhutan. The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation to the people and the Government of India for their unwavering support and cooperation extended to Bhutan during the difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic," the MEA said in an official release.

Through the 12th Five Year Plan bilateral partnership, 83 project-tied assistance and 524 High Impact Community Development Projects in areas of Education, Health, Digital Development, Capacity Development, Law, Infrastructure, Trade, Agriculture, Sports and Culture have been successfully implemented.

According to MEA, both sides discussed priority sectors and projects for Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan to achieve the Royal Government of Bhutan's goal of a 'Healthy, Prosperous and Secure Bhutan'.

India conveyed that, "it will continue to work together with the Royal Government of Bhutan on its development agenda, in line with His Majesty's vision and based on the priorities and aspirations of the Royal Government," according to MEA.

The two sides agreed to hold the next development cooperation talks in Thimphu at a mutually convenient date.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, in keeping with the excellent bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. (ANI)

