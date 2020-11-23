New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India has briefed a select group of head of missions here about Pakistan's direct role in planning the terror attack which was recently foiled by Indian security forces with the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI has learnt that heads of missions were provided a detailed information docket giving details of the incident as it transpired as well as list of items and ammunition that was recovered from terrorists clearly indicating their Pakistani origins.

Sources said they were also briefed on how terrorists got into India, which is now clear as an underground tunnel has been found in the Samba sector.

They said envoys were told how preliminary investigations by police and intelligence authorities and markings on the recovered AK-47 rifles and other items brought it out that terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed.

"It was pointed out how the incident of November 19 is part of Pakistan's ongoing terror campaign in Jammu and Kashmir and that in 2020 itself we have seen 200 incidents of terrorist violence and neutralization of 199 terrorists. Details of JeM's involvement in previous such incidents were also shared," a source said.

In terms of the bigger picture, it was clear that the terrorists were planning biggest terror attack in India since Pulwama in February 2019 and implications can be guessed, the sources said

They said it is part of a plot to sabotage DDC (District Development Council) elections in Jammu and Kashmir and to carry out terror attack to coincide with the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan briefed the select group of Heads of Missions on the planned terrorist attack and the implications of the incident on security, diplomacy and the battle against terrorism.

ANI has learnt that this is the first of several briefings to be conducted by MEA in small groups in view of COVID-19 situation.

Other secretaries will also be briefing Heads of Missions in their areas of jurisdiction. The idea is to share information as widely as possible with the international community.

The Heads of Missions were sensitized about India's concerns regarding Pakistan's sustained efforts to destabilize the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and to subvert local elections and democracy, sources added. (ANI)

