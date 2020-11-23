Paris, November 23: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will go on trial over corruption charges against him, according to reports. This is the first time that France is putting a former President on trial for corruption. However, Sarkozy is not the first French head of state to face a court. Ex-President Jacques Chirac was found guilty of diverting public funds and abusing public confidence. France's Ex-PM Francois Fillon to Go on Trial Over Fake Jobs Scandal.

Sarkozy faces multiple corruption charges. He is accused of promising Gilbert Azibert a cushy job in Monaco in exchange for inside information on an investigation into the allegation of illicit payments to the ex-President from L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt during his 2007 presidential campaign. Another allegation is that his 2007 presidential campaign was financed by Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

If convicted, Sarkozy faces up to 10 years in jail and a maximum fine of a million euros. He has denied all allegations. The 65-year-old leader is also a person of interest in an investigation into suspected corruption in the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. French Judge Tasked With Qatar 2022 World Cup Inquiry.

According to Sepp Blatter, the FIFA president in 2010, Qatar won hosting rights as a result of a deal with France and the intervention of Sarkozy. Sarkozy, a hardline leader, was elected as President of France in 2007. He failed to win re-election in 2012, losing to the Socialist Francois Hollande.

