New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Foreign Minister of India and five other Central Asian countries on Sunday condemned all forms of terrorism and reiterated that providing safe haven, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing, goes against the basic principles of humanity and international relations.

The sides also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region. The Ministers reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs.

Also Read | More Than 35,000 Java Packages Impacted by Log4j Vulnerabilities, Says Google.

In a joint statement issued after India-Central Asia Dialogue, the ministers called on the international community to strengthen UN-led global counter-terrorism cooperation and fully implement the relevant UNSC resolutions, Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and FATF standards.

"The Ministers condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated that providing safe haven, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing, arms and drugs trafficking, dissemination of a radical ideology and abuse of cyber space to spread disinformation and incite violence, goes against the basic principles of humanity and international relations," the joint statement said.

Also Read | Typhoon Rai: Death Toll Due to Typhoon in Philippines Increases to 65.

They also discussed the current humanitarian situation and decided to continue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

The Ministers also reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups. They also agreed to continue close consultations on the situation in Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar hosted the third meeting of this dialogue aimed at further strengthening ties between the member countries.

This dialogue saw participation from Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It assumes importance due to the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)