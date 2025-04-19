New Delhi, April 19: India has expressed strong concern over the abduction and brutal killing of Hindu minority leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, calling it part of a troubling pattern of persecution. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the incident and urged the interim government in Bangladesh to ensure protection for all minorities. "We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh," Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson for the MEA, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity. We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions." Hindu Community Leader Abducted, Killed in Bangladesh.

India Condemns Killing of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh

The postmortem of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, who was allegedly abducted and beaten to death earlier this week in Dinajpur district's Biral upazila, Bangladesh, has been completed, police said on Saturday. Roy was a resident of Basudebpur village under Shatagram Union and served as vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad. He was widely respected within the local Hindu community.

"It is not yet known what the postmortem report contains," Abdus Sabur, officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station, told ANI over the phone. "We will take action after getting the postmortem report," he said, noting that no case had been filed by the family. "We are busy with our father's funeral. That's why no case has been filed," Bhabesh's son, Sapan Roy, told ANI. Bangladesh: Postmortem of Hindu Leader Bhavesh Chandra Roy Completed After He Was Allegedly Abducted and Beaten to Death in Dinajpur.

Sapan said , "Four young men from the area came on motorcycles and took Bhabesh Roy away from home." He added, "My father [was] brought home unconscious and admitted to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead." According to earlier accounts, Bhabesh had received a phone call around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. His wife, Shantana Roy, told The Daily Star that the call was allegedly made by the perpetrators to confirm his presence. About 30 minutes later, four men arrived and forcibly took him. Witnesses said he was taken to Narabari village and brutally assaulted.

That evening, his unconscious body was returned to his family on a van. Locals helped rush him to the Biral Upazila Health Complex and later to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was sent for postmortem. Shantana claimed she could identify two of the attackers. Police said a case is being prepared and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.

