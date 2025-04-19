Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 19 (ANI): Postmortem of Hindu community leader Bhavesh Chandra Roy, who was allegedly abducted from his home and beaten to death earlier this week in Dinajpur district's Biral upazila, has been completed, police confirmed on Saturday.

Roy, a resident of Basudebpur village under Shatagram Union, served as the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and was a respected figure in the local Hindu community.

"It is not yet known what the postmortem report contains," Abdus Sabur, officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station, told ANI over the phone. "We will take action after getting the postmortem report," he said, adding that no formal case has been filed by the family.

"We are busy with our father's funeral. That's why no case has been filed," Bhavesh's son, Sapan Roy, told ANI.

Sapan recounted the events to ANI, saying, "On Wednesday, four young men from the area came on motorcycles and took Bhavesh Roy away from home." He added, "My father [was] brought home unconscious and admitted to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead."

According to earlier reports, Bhavesh had received a phone call around 4:30 pm on Wednesday. His wife, Shantana Roy, told local media outlet 'The Daily Star' that the call was allegedly made by perpetrators to confirm his presence at home. About 30 minutes later, four men arrived on two motorcycles and forcibly took him from the premises.

Eyewitnesses said Bhavesh was taken to Narabari village, where he was brutally assaulted. Later that evening, the attackers reportedly returned his unconscious body to the family on a van. With help from locals, Bhavesh was rushed to the Biral Upazila Health Complex and later transferred to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His body was then sent to the hospital morgue for a postmortem.

Shantana Roy claimed she could identify two of the assailants. Officer-in-charge Abdus Sabur stated that preparations were underway to file a case and that police were working to identify and apprehend those involved in the incident, the Daily Star reported. (ANI)

