United Nations, Aug 2 (PTI) India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and the onus is on Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere that is free of terror, hostility and violence, New Delhi's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of Security Council for the month of August Ambassador T S Tirumurti.

India, currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2021-22 tenure, assumed the rotating Presidency of the powerful UN organ for the month of August. Tirumurti briefed reporters on the Council's Programme of Work for the month of August.

“I just wanted to say very clearly that India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. Our consistent position on the issues is that if there are issues between India and Pakistan, it should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully,” Tirumurti said during a press briefing here Monday.

Responding to a question on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Tirumurti referred to the Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan that provides for a bilateral discussion and resolution of issues.

“This should be resolved in an atmosphere which is free of terror, hostility and violence and therefore right now, the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere, including by taking credible and verifiable action not to allow any territory under their control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India. Pakistan must prove its consistency between its words and its actions. This is our stand.”

