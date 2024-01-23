New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Herve Delphin, European Union Ambassador to India, held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. Delphin said that India and the European Union have much in common to share in security and defence sectors.

Taking to X, Delphin stated, "Thanks to General Anil Chauhan #CDS for hospitality and productive exchange. India, EU have much in common and to share in Sec&Def domain with concrete avenues for #DefenceCooperation (Maritime Sec, CT, Cyber, etc..)."

During the meeting, Herve Delphin and General Anil Chauhan discussed avenues of furthering defence cooperation between India and the EU.

In a post shared on X, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters stated, "Mr Herve Delphin, Ambassador, Delegation of European Union to India paid courtesy call on General Anil Chauhan, #CDS. Avenues of furthering #DefenceCooperation between EU-India discussed.

Earlier in December, India and the delegation of the European Parliament Sub-Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE) held meetings with Defence officials and highlighted their mutual interests in deepening India-EU defence cooperation along with greater collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.

The SEDE delegation met with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and exchanged views on India - EU security cooperation and the role of parliamentarians in furthering partnership among democratic partners.

"The Delegation also had meetings with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Defence Secretary. The meetings reflected our mutual interests in deepening and widening India-EU strategic security and defence cooperation along with greater collaboration in the Indo-Pacific," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

A Delegation of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) visited India from December 18 to 20, comprised of MEPs from two committees of the European Parliament viz., Delegation for Relations with India (D - IN) and Sub-Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE).

The D-IN comprising 11 MEPs was headed by Morten Lokkegaard and the Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE) comprising 6 MEPs was headed by Nathalie Loiseau.

The European Parliament delegations also called on the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two sides about the India-EU partnership based on shared values like democracy, respect for the rule of law, multilateralism, rules-based trade and rules-based international order.

"They also had useful discussions on geopolitical convergences, supply chain security, digital sensitivities, AI and maritime security," the release added.

Later on the second day of their visit, both delegations called on the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on December 19 and discussed our common worldview based on values of democracy, rule of law, multilateralism and diversity.

The D-IN delegation met with the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on December 18. They deliberated on the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations currently underway and also explored avenues to further enhance the economic ties.

"The D-IN delegation called on the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh and also met the members of the External Affairs Committee of the Parliament chaired by Shri P P Chaudhary," the release stated. Moreover, the D-IN delegation also visited Mumbai. During the meetings held in Mumbai, avenues for enhanced synergy and cooperation in the defence industry and manufacturing were also explored. (ANI)

