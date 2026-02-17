Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): India and France on Tuesday elevated their bilateral ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi noting that the friendship between the two countries has "no boundaries" and the partnership can "reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains".

Making joint press statement with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi underscored the depth and significance of the India-France relationship.

"I am delighted to welcome my dear friend, President Macron, to Mumbai. Last year, he invited me to the AI Action Committee Summit in France. At that time, we visited Marseille, France's largest port and a major gateway to France and all of Europe. Marseille is the city from where our Indian soldiers set foot in Europe during World War I. Their saga of bravery is still remembered in many parts of Europe, and it is the same city where freedom fighter Veer Savarkar jumped into the sea to escape the British," PM Modi said.

"His action symbolised his unwavering resolve for India's independence. I had the opportunity to remember and pay my respects to him in Marseille last year. This time, when President Macron is in India for the AI Impact Summit, we are fortunate to welcome him in Mumbai, the Gateway to India," he added.

PM Modi said that India-France relationship is very crucial.

"The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest and with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relation to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress," PM Modi said.

Highlighting cooperation in the defence and aerospace sectors, the Prime Minister referred to the inauguration of the helicopter assembly line as a testament to the growing collaboration between the two nations.

PM Modi and President Macron virtually inaugurated the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly of Tata Airbus at Vemagal, Karnataka.

"In India, the initiation of his helicopter assembly is another bright example of this relationship. We are proud that India and France will build a helicopter which will be able to take flight to Mount Everest. We will also export this. The India-France partnership knows no boundaries. It can reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains," PM Modi said.

The H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal is expected to strengthen India's indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities and further deepen India-France defence and industrial cooperation.

The facility is designed to produce H125 helicopters for civil and parapublic operations, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, and passenger transport.

The delivery of the first 'Made in India' H125 is expected in early 2027. The helicopter will also be available for export in the South Asian region. (ANI)

