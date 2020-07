Kathmandu, Jul 6 (PTI) A new four-storey school building built with Indian assistance of Rs 1.94 crore for students pursuing both vedic and modern education was inaugurated in Nepal's Ilam district on Monday, according to the Indian embassy.

The new building of Shri Saptmai Gurukul Sanskrit Vidyalaya, which was setup in 2009 and has unique qualification of imparting vedic as well as modern education including Sanskrit, was inaugurated through video conferencing that was attended by Nepalese officials, school management committee and members of the Indian Embassy, a statement issued by the Indian mission here said.

Also Read | China Has Caused Great Damage to US And Rest of The World, Tweets Donald Trump.

The new school building was built at a cost of Nepali Rupees 31.13 million (INR 1.94 crore).

The new school infrastructure has ten class rooms, hostel block with nine dormitories for residential students, four study rooms, warden office, one living room and one conference hall, the statement said.

Also Read | Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Made Accused in Theft of Sikh Holy Scriptures in Punjab: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

India has provided financial assistance to Nepal for the construction of several such schools with an aim to upgrade the education for the Nepalese students, especially after most of the educational infrastructures suffered damage in the massive 2015 earthquake, killing 9,000 people in various parts of the Himalayan nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)