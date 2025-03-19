Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 19 (ANI): An exhibition celebrating 111 years of Indian cinema is currently underway in Dhaka. The event in the capital's upscale Gulshan area highlights various aspects of Indian cinema.

"Indian cinema has gone through many transitions over the past 111 years. From stills to motion, silent era and then sound added," Ann Mary George, First Secretary (Culture) of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, told reporters while showing the exhibition.

Indian cinema, celebrating its 111th year in 2025, has a rich history, starting with the Lumiere brothers' first film show in Mumbai in 1896 and evolving through silent films, talkies, and various cinematic eras.

She also reflected on the silent era of filmmaking. "Despite it being the name of the silent era, it was not completely silent. They used to be background music even though no conversation," she said.

George further spoke about the diversity within Indian cinema. "People say, Indian cinema only Bollywood, it is factually incorrect, Indian cinema has Bollywood, Tollywood in different styles in India," she added.

The exhibition also featured a presentation on the upcoming first edition of the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), set to be held from May 1 to 4, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

"The WAVES, in its first edition, is a unique hub and spoke platform poised for the convergence of the entire Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector. The event is a premier global event that aims to bring the focus of the global M&E industry to India and connect it with the Indian M&E sector along with its talent," she said.

With the global M&E sector projected at USD 2.96 trillion in 2024, WAVES aims to capitalise on the industry's dynamic landscape. India's M&E industry is expected to reach USD 50 billion by 2029.

"It is expected that the people of various levels from across the world, including Bangladesh, will participate at the first-ever WAVES," George said. (ANI)

