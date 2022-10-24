New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): India is in regular touch with the Kenyan government, to locate the two missing Indian nationals, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Monday in a press release.

"We are in regular touch with the Kenyan government to locate the whereabouts of the two missing Indian nationals, Mr Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Mr Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan," the MEA informed in the release.

"Our High Commissioner in Nairobi, Ms Namgya Khampa, today called on President H.E. Mr William Samoei Ruto to convey our deep concern and request the expediting of investigations into the matter," the release stated.

MEA informed that the High Commissioner of Kenya in New Delhi is also in touch with the family members of the missing Indian nationals.

The High Commissioner of Kenya in New Delhi was also called into the Ministry on October 23 to convey our concerns in the matter, the release stated.

Our High Commission in Kenya is in touch with the family members of the two Indians and assisting them, the release further stated.

MEA further said that the case is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the Kenyan Police.

The case is under active investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the Kenyan Police. We have noted that several people have been taken into custody in this connection including officials of the recently abolished Special Service Unit of the Kenyan Police, the release stated.

The specific circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent lack of information are very disturbing. We expect that the case will be investigated thoroughly.

The Ministry continues to monitor all developments related to this case, the release stated.

According to the Kenyan publication, former Balaji Telefilms COO Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and other Indian national Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai went missing in mid-July after leaving a popular club in Westlands at 11.53 pm.

Several hours later, two Indian nationals and their driver Nicodemus Mwania, were reported missing. The trio has since been missing for over 70 days.

According to several Kenyan media reports, both Indian nationals were in Kenya to join President William Ruto's election campaign Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team.

Police officers said that the CCTV footage had been retrieved from the scene of the abduction in a bid to retrace the missing people.

In addition, a section of detectives based in Lang'ata was also detained to aid in investigations. The detained officers were ordered to hand over a file with their findings to a new team of sleuths, the Kenyan media said.

Meanwhile, Khan's family urged the police to conclude the investigations in a bid to locate their kin. The family hired lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi who obtained orders for the trio to be produced in court.

However, on August 4, the case was mentioned and the three were yet to be traced, according to a Kenya media publication.

The family has since urged acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow to handle the matter and expedite the investigations. (ANI)

