Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], December 9 (ANI): The 19th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Exercise SURYAKIRAN culminated with a closing ceremony at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, marking the successful conclusion of a key bilateral military engagement, the Indian Army shared on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) highlighted how the DGMOs of the Indian and Nepali Armies jointly witnessed and validated the Battalion-level Validation Exercise, concluding an intensive combined training cycle at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh.

The exercise validated joint Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) for Counter-Terrorism operations under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, with effective integration of niche technologies including drones for ISR and precision targeting, AI-enabled surveillance, unmanned logistics platforms, advanced day/night sights and secure battlefield communications.

The validation showcased seamless interoperability, cohesive mission planning and coordinated execution of combined operations across battalion, company and team levels, with emphasis on intelligence-led surgical actions and aerial insertion in complex terrain, the Indian Army said.

The post on X said, "Commending the high degree of operational synergy and mutual trust achieved, the DGMOs planted a 'Tree of Friendship', symbolising the enduring brotherhood and strategic partnership between India and Nepal."

The 19th edition of Exercise SURYAKIRAN saw the Indian and Nepalese armies training together with a focus on jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, with a clear emphasis on integrating niche technologies to enhance interoperability.

The Indian contingent, of 334 personnel, was being represented mainly by troops from the ASSAM Regiment. The Nepal side was represented by 334 personnel, primarily troops from the DEVI DATTA Regiment. The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. (ANI)

