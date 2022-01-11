Dubai, Jan 11 (PTI) The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai commemorated the significance of Hindi language as it celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas amid fanfare and cultural performances.

The event to mark the World Hindi Day on Monday was organised jointly by Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) and Consulate General of India – Dubai, officials said.

Various cultural performances and Hindi poetry recitation by the Indian diaspora in Dubai were held as part of the event.

Artists from Suriname Pavilion also participated in the function.

Amrish Mankoe, Deputy Commissioner General Suriname Pavilion; Uttam Chand, Consul (Visa and Community Affairs), Indian Consulate; and renowned Urdu poet Dr Zubair Farooq were among the dignitaries who participated in the event.

