New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): In a landmark development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, have revealed an ambitious proposal to recreate a historic maritime voyage, reviving ancient trade routes between India and Oman.

The leaders fondly recalled the rich history of maritime trade that facilitated the exchange of goods and ideas for centuries.

"PM Modi and Sultan of Oman recalled the long history of maritime trade between India and Oman, enabling the exchange of goods and ideas across millennia. They reflected on the significant role played by dhows in facilitating trade and cultural exchanges, contributing to a longstanding and enriching history of interaction between the Indian subcontinent and the Arabian Peninsula, especially Oman," a joint statement read.

The tentative plan outlines a journey that would see the ship setting sail from the port of Mandvi in Gujarat to Muscat, with the anticipated timeline set for sometime in 2025-26. Further voyages to other regions are also under consideration.

The leaders appreciated a proposal by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to recreate a maritime voyage of a stitched ship, crafted with ancient knowhow in India. The tentative plan is for the ship to sail from the port of Mandvi in Gujarat to Muscat sometime in 2025-26, followed by further voyages to other regions, the joint statement added.

Both leaders expressed confidence that this maritime voyage would "spotlight the ancient and historical connections between India and Oman, thereby strengthening the bedrock of mutual trust and people-to-people ties between the two nations," the statement also read.

At the invitation of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Sultan of Oman, paid his maiden state visit to India on December 16, 2023. Sultan Haitham bin Tarik was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the Oman Sultan.

This visit is of special significance as it marks the Sultanate of Oman's Sultan's first visit to India in over 25 years since the late Sultan Qaboos' visit in 1997. His Majesty's visit follows the visit of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to the Sultanate of Oman in February 2018, the joint statement also said.

PM Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik held closed consultations followed by delegation-level talks on Saturday. The meetings were marked by great warmth and friendliness. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, which have stood the test of time, evolving into a strong and enduring partnership built on historical ties, mutual trust and respect, and shared interests, it added.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the continued exchange of high-level visits, which have helped achieve progress in the various areas of cooperation. Both leaders also held discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including political and security cooperation, defence, trade, energy security and renewables, healthcare, education, culture, and people-to-people relations.

On the sidelines of the visit, an India-Oman Joint Commemorative Postage Stamp was released, symbolising the long-standing cultural and people-to-people relationship between the two countries. The Joint Postage Stamp depicts traditional folk dances, artfully showcasing the cultural heritage of India and Oman and will be cherished by both philatelists and art enthusiasts in both countries.

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik also expressed his gratitude to India for extending an invitation to the Sultanate to participate in the G20 as a special guest country. He also appreciated India for the successful organisation of the G20 Summit and two editions of the Voice of Global South Summit, acknowledging India's role in facilitating a platform for global cooperation and discussions on critical international issues.

The Sultan of Oman also commended India and Prime Minister Modi for the remarkable achievement of India's G20 Presidency in bringing together and uniting countries with diverse worldviews and priorities to culminate in the adoption of the landmark New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, according to the joint statement.

During the ongoing visit, as many as six MoUs were signed.

Both leaders expressed their confidence in the ample scope for the further development of bilateral relations. Sultan Haitham bin Tarik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm and generous hospitality of the government and the people of India. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik also extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit the Sultanate of Oman, the joint statement read. (ANI)

