New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): India dispatched its fourth batch of aid to Turkey in the Indian Air Force aircraft including 54 members of the medical team from the Indian Army as part of the Humanitarian aid.

"The fourth @IAF_MCC aircraft leaves for Turkiye with the remaining component of the field hospital. This includes 54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipment to establish the facility," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

India is extending its support to Turkey through the ongoing crisis after the earthquake that jolted the country on Monday and had already sent 3 batches of medical aid for Turkey after the devastating two earthquakes which killed 3,703 people.

Bagchi, earlier, tweeted, "India dispatches an @adgpi field hospital to Turkiye to establish a 30 bedded medical facility. Its first component has left on @IAF_MCC C17 with a 45-member medical team, including critical care specialists & surgeons. Also has an X-ray machine, ventilators, OT & other equipment."

Earlier, India's Air Force plane carrying the first batch of disaster relief material and a rescue team to support search and rescue efforts in Turkey reached Adana in the earthquake-hit country.

The C17 flight with over 50 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and a specially trained dog squad along with necessary equipment, including medical supplies, drilling machines and other equipment required for the aid efforts departed for Turkey early this morning.

Turkish Embassy in New Delhi tweeted "First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF's special search & rescue teams and trained dog squads just arrived in Turkiye. Thank you, India for your support and solidarity."

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines, and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Turkiye."

The foreign minister further said that that a second plane is also getting ready for departure.According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday, a meeting was conducted where it was decided that the NDRF's search and rescue teams, medical teams, and relief supplies would be sent out right away in collaboration with the Turkish government.

Several other countries have come forward to aid and assist Turkey after a massive earthquake shattered lives in the country. (ANI)

