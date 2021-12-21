New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): India has taken up the issue of early release of Indian fishermen and boats with the Sri Lankan government, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Tuesday.

Responding to media queries regarding the detention of Indian fishermen, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said that India is concerned about the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between December 18-20.

As per the information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody.

"Officials from the Consulate General of India, Jaffna, have met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support. This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. They are also arranging legal representation."

"Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the Government of Sri Lanka," he added.

Bagchi also informed about one fisherman who was unwell. "The Indian Consular Officer has visited him in hospital to check on his welfare," he said.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar has received representations on this issue from various political parties.

He was also called on the matter by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Stalin on Sunday wrote to Jaishankar requesting his intervention to secure the immediate release of 55 fishermen and 73 fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy.

The chief minister detailed "two incidents of apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy that took place in the last 24 hours."

The 43 fishermen from Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram District, were fishing in the traditional waters of Palk Bay, in six mechanized fishing boats and were arrested on December 18 and taken to Mylatti, Naval base in Sri Lanka, the Tamil Nadu CM said in his letter.

In another incident on December 19, 12 fishermen in two mechanized fishing boats from Mandapam, Ramanathapuram district were arrested and taken to Kalpatti, Naval base in Sri Lanka, Stalin wrote.

"He has apprised them all of the current situation and underlined Government of India's efforts to secure early release," said Bagchi. (ANI)

