Male [Maldives], March 3 (ANI): India will be training 50 Maldivian judicial officers and 30 customs officials as part of the capacity-building programme between New Delhi and Male.

The Indian High Commission in Maldives posted on social media platform X that the fourth Customised Training Program will be held at the National Judicial Academy of India.

"India-Maldives Judicial Capacity Building Cooperation continues. 50 Maldivian Judicial Officers (Judges) will attend the 4th Customised Training Prog at National Judicial Academy of India #NJAI, Bhopal under the 2020 MoU signed between NJAI Bhopal & @MaldivesJSC," the Indian High Commission stated.

Maldives Judiciary also confirmed about the event and stated that the 'sending off' ceremony was held on Ssturday.

"Sending off Ceremony for the 4th batch of Judges and Staffs participating in the Training and Capacity Building Programmes organized by National Judicial Academy of India (NJAI) for Maldivian Judicial Officers was held yesterday," Maldives Judiciary posted on X.

In another post, the Indian High Commission also announced for a five-day training program of Maldives custom officers.

"Customs Capacity Building Cooperation continues. 30 @CustomsMv Officers visiting #India for a 5-day Training Prog on "3Is - Intelligence, Information & Investigation" by @cbic_india's NACIN Faridabad under 2019 MoU between CBIC & MCS," the Indian High Commission stated.

Maldives Customs Service informed that the 'Intelligence, Information and Investigation' training will be held in Faridabad.

"The Deputy @HCIMaldives Mr. Mayank Singh met with the 30 Officers that will attend the @nacincbic "Intelligence, Information & Investigation" training to be held from 4-8th March at Faridabad, India. We extend gratitude to the Govt of for sponsoring the program," Maldives Customs Service posted on X.

The Indian mission also gave best wishes to the customs and police officials of Maldives, who will be participating at the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) network training program on intellectual property rights.

"Best wishes to Officers from @CustomsMv & @PoliceMv who have gone to #India to participate in an @ITEC network training on "Comprehensive Learning on Intellectual Property Rights for Policy Level Interventions in International Context" from 4-16 March'24 at @ICRISAT Hyderabad," the Indian High Commission stated.

Earlier in the day, the first international flight connecting India's Bengaluru airport with Maldives' Dhaalu was welcomed by Male officials. (ANI)

