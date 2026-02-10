New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): India, in partnership with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), is organising the second edition of the annual Capacity Building Programme on the UN Security Council Resolution 1540 and Strategic Trade Controls for Asia-Pacific and African countries at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics, Palasamudram, from February 10 to 13, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in an official release.

The programme is being organised under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) framework.

As stated in the release, 23 government experts from nine countries, Brunei Darussalam, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mauritius, Mongolia, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Vietnam, are participating in the programme.

Speakers and experts from UNODA, India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, the National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention, the Department of Biotechnology, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian industry will share their implementation experiences and best practices on relevant aspects of UNSC Resolution 1540 and Strategic Trade Controls, the release added.

This annual flagship ITEC programme is a reaffirmation of India's robust credentials on non-proliferation, and a further demonstration of India's contribution to the global non-proliferation architecture.

Building on these ongoing efforts, the current programme follows earlier initiatives undertaken by India in this domain.

Last year, India, in partnership with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), organised the first-ever capacity building programme of its kind on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 and Strategic Trade Controls for Asia-Pacific states. (ANI)

