New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): In a significant step, India on Tuesday restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy with immediate effect.

Ministry of External Affairs said in a release that the decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.

The decision to upgrade Technical Mission of India in Kabul to Embassy was announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. The Afghan Foreign Minister visited India from October 9 to 16.

The MEA release said that the Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development.

"In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect. This decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest," the release said.

"The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society," it added.

In his remarks during meeting with Muttaqi, Jaishankar had said that India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan.

"Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," he had said.

The joint statement issued after talks between Jaishankar and Muttaqi said both sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, as well as important regional developments.

External Affairs Minister reiterated India's long-standing friendship with the Afghan people and highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties binding the two nations. He conveyed India's continued commitment to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people.

He expressed his deep appreciation to Afghanistan for its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam as well as for the sincere condolences and solidarity expressed with the people and Government of India. Both sides unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries. They underscored the importance of promoting peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region.

Both sides emphasized respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. External Affairs Minister appreciated Afghan side's understanding of India's security concerns.

The Afghan Foreign Minister reiterated the commitment that the Afghan government will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against India.

Jaishankar expressed condolences over the loss of lives caused by the recent devastating earthquake in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. The Foreign Minister appreciated India's role as the first responder to the disaster and its delivery of relief materials.

Considering Afghanistan's pressing requirement for economic recovery and development, both sides agreed that India would further deepen its engagement in development cooperation projects, particularly in the sectors of healthcare, public infrastructure and capacity-building.

India expressed its willingness to assist the Afghan government in reconstructing residential buildings in the earthquake affected areas.

The two sides reviewed the progress of Indian humanitarian assistance programmes to Afghanistan, which includes supply of food grains, social support items, school stationery, disaster relief materials and pesticides.

The External Affairs Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to continuing such assistance. The Afghan Foreign Minister expressed appreciation to the Government of India for its comprehensive and generous humanitarian support, including in providing crucial material aid to address the urgent needs of forcibly repatriated refugees in Afghanistan.

Both sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in sports, especially cricket, to advance cultural interactions.

Both sides welcomed the commencement of the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor, which will further enhance direct trade and commerce between the two countries. The new corridor is expected to streamline connectivity and boost bilateral trade.

The Afghan side invited Indian companies to invest in the mining sector which would help strengthen the bilateral trade and commercial relations.

Appreciating India's assistance in construction and maintenance of India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat, both sides also underscored the importance of sustainable water management and agreed to cooperate on hydroelectric projects with a view to addressing Afghanistan's energy needs and support its agricultural development. (ANI)

