Washington, Sep 10 (PTI) In the face of climate-related threats, the United States and India have committed to accelerating the development and deployment of clean energy solutions.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri co-chaired the virtual launch of the revamped US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership along with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

"We will intensify efforts to take advantage of the complementarities of both the countries -- advanced US technologies and rapidly growing India's energy market -- for a win-win situation. Our collective efforts will focus on developing a cleaner energy roadmap with low carbon pathways," Puri said.

The United States, Granholm said, is excited to work with India to revitalise and accelerate their clean energy efforts through technology innovation and public-private partnerships.

"Working together, we will deploy key technical solutions to enable sustainable clean energy growth while mitigating climate change impacts, realising the vision laid out by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi under the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership,” she said.

The Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP), together with a complementary Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue under the Agenda 2030 Partnership to be launched on September 13, builds upon the US and India's longstanding and productive bilateral energy dialogue that advanced energy security and innovation, the countries said in a joint statement.

According to the joint statement, the revitalized SCEP places greater emphasis on electrification and decarbonization of processes and end uses, scaling up and accelerating deployment of emerging clean energy technologies, and finding solutions for hard-to-decarbonize sectors.

Under the SCEP, the United States and India agreed to collaborate across five pillars -- Power and Energy Efficiency; Renewable Energy; Responsible Oil and Gas; Sustainable Growth; and Emerging Fuels.

Alongside these technical pillars, the sides agreed to continue cutting edge research and development through the longstanding US-India Partnership to Advance Clean Energy-Research (PACE-R), prioritizing research on emerging clean energy technologies.

In addition, the United States and India will continue to advance innovation in civil nuclear power as a net-zero solution through different collaborative programmes, including the longstanding Civil Nuclear Energy Working Group.

The two countries will also engage the private sector and other stakeholders across the technical areas to help deploy clean technologies to accelerate a clean energy transition, according to the statement.

