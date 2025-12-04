New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): As Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India for his first visit since 2021, former diplomat KP Fabian said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to clearly communicate India's position on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict while continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking to ANI, Fabian said, "This is the first visit, and naturally, PM Modi has taken the position that this is not the era of war. He will express to President Putin how India views it, because India wants this war to end as soon as possible."

He added that despite India's stance, Moscow's long-term goals are unlikely to shift. "I don't think it will change President Putin's clear strategic objective, which he has strong support for from President Trump," he noted.

Further, he noted, both countries remain committed to expanding their partnership. "Both countries (Russia and India) stand to gain considerably by deepening, strengthening, and widening their bilateral relations, and that is what PM Modi and President Putin are determined to do. There will be a focus on defence," he said.

He also addressed the challenge posed by US sanctions on India-Russia transactions, suggesting a practical approach for uninterrupted cooperation. "If both Russia and India are serious about doing business despite American sanctions, the best solution is for India to have a company which deals only with Russia. Similarly, Russia should also have a company that deals only with India, in which case the sanctions do not matter because that company is not exposed to the American market," Fabian explained.

On Thursday evening, Putin arrived in New Delhi to hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5.

In a rare diplomatic gesture that underscores the strong ties between India and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi Airport on Thursday, breaking with standard protocol.

This gesture highlights the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for a 2-day state visit.

This gesture was a warm reminder when both leaders shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President's Aurus Senat at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1.

Upon his arrival in India, Putin received a ceremonial welcome, highlighting the strong ties between India and Russia. Putin's visit to India highlights Russia's efforts to maintain global influence despite Western isolation. (ANI)

