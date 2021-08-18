United Nations, Aug 18 (PTI) India chaired a closed UN Security Council meeting on Myanmar and welcomed the ASEAN five-point consensus on Tuesday.

"Chaired closed UN #SecurityCouncil meet on Myanmar. Appreciate briefing by Foreign Minister II of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Yusof, who is ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar," India's Permanent Representative to the UN and current President of UN Security Council Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted.

Also Read | #RipImranKhan Trends as Fake News of Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Death Goes Viral on Twitter.

"India welcomes @ASEAN ‘Five-Point Consensus' & looks forward to early visit to Myanmar of ASEAN Envoy," he said.

The ASEAN five-point consensus states that there shall be an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint; constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

Also Read | Afghan Paralympians to Miss Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020.

It said a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN; ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre (ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management); and the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)