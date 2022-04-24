New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): India welcomed the Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Teddy Locsin Jr. as he arrived in New Delhi.

"Pleasure to welcome Secretary of Foreign Affairs @teddyboylocsin (Teddy Locsin Jr.) of Philippines as he arrives in Delhi for an official visit. The visit will strengthen our multi-faceted partnership & advance the shared priorities of our countries in the Indo-Pacific," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Earlier today, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in New Delhi to celebrate 60 years of relationship between India and the European Union.

Taking to Twitter, Ursula von der Leyen said that she is looking forward to the discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm off to New Delhi as we celebrate 60 years of relations. 60 years during which we built a solid friendship. And cooperation that we now both want to take to the next level. Looking forward to my discussions with @narendramodi," the EU president said in a Tweet.

The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with the EU.

Meanwhile, Bjoern Seibert, Cabinet Head of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in New Delhi today and held a discussion on the India-EU partnership and the current world order with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

"Glad to meet Bjoern Newseibert, Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. A useful discussion on India-EU partnership and the global strategic scenario," Jaishankar tweeted.The MEA said in a statement that this will be Ursula von der Leyen's first visit to India as the President of the European Commission. (ANI)

