Male [Maldives], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India will continuously cooperate in developing defence capabilities of Maldives and peace, stability and prosperity in Indian Ocean is a common goal of the two countries.

In his remarks at the Press Statement with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, PM Modi talked of expanding economic cooperation and strong development partnership between the two countries.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

"In the sector of defence and security, mutual cooperation is the symbol of mutual trust. The building of Defence Ministry, which is being inaugurated today, is a trusted, concrete building. It is a symbol of our strong partnership. Our partnership will also be in weather science. Whatever the weather may be, our friendship will always remain bright and clear. In the development of defence capabilities of Maldives, India will cooperate continuously. Peace, stability and prosperity in Indian Ocean is our shared goal," PM Modi said.

"Together in Colombo Security Conclave, we will strengthen regional maritime security. Climate change is a challenge for both of us. We have decide to promote renewable energy. In this sector, India will share its experience with Maldives," he added.

Also Read | 'South Park' Trolls Donald Trump: US President Shown Naked With Tiny Pen*s in Bed With Satan in Season 27 Premiere Episode - White House Calls Show 'Fourth-Rate'! (Watch Video).

PM Modi said that last year in October, during the President Muizzu's visit to India, the two countries shared a vision on extensive economic and maritime partnership.

"Now, this is becoming a reality. It is a result of that, that our relations are touching new heights. Inauguration of several projects have become possible. 4000 social housing units, built with India's cooperation, will become a new beginning for several families in Maldives. These will be their new houses. Greater Male Connectivity Project, Addu Road Development Project and redevelopment of Hanimaadhoo International Airport - this entire area will emerge as an important transit and economic centre. Soon, with the beginning of ferry system, commuting between different islands will be smoother. After that, the distance between islands will be measured in terms of just ferry time, and not GPS," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India is Maldives' closest neighbour and the country holds an important place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'MAHASAGAR' vision.

"India is proud of being the most trusted friend of Maldives. Be it a crisis or pandemic, India has always stood as first responders. Be it making essential commodities available or handling the economy after COVID, India has always worked together," he said.

PM Modi noted that this year, India and Maldives are also celebrating 60 years of their diplomatic relations.

"First of all, on behalf of the people of India, I would like to extend heartiest greetings to the President and people of Maldives on the historic occasion of the 60th year of independence. For inviting me as the Guest of Honour on this historic occasion, I express heartfelt gratitude to the President," he said.

"But the roots of our relations are older than history and as deep as the sea. The commemorative stamps released today display traditional boats of both nations. This reflects that we are not just neighbours but also co-passengers," he said.

PM arrived in Maldives on Friday in the second leg of his two-nation tour. He reached Maldives after successful visit to United Kingdom. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)