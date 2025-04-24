Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): Several Indian American organisations have strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, including tourists.

The incident, which occurred on April 22, has drawn widespread outrage and grief from the diaspora community across the United States.

Leading the condemnation, the Coalition of Hindu Americans in North America (CoHNA), the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), and the Kashmir Overseas Association (KOA) denounced the attack as a cowardly act of terrorism targeting unarmed civilians. FIIDS has called upon the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to break its silence and explicitly denounce the killing of Hindus, urging the commission to acknowledge the religious dimension of the tragedy.

In response to the attack, CoHNA, in collaboration with its youth arm CoHNA Youth Action Network (CYAN) and Hindu Yuva, organised a candlelight vigil on the evening of April 22 at the University of California, Berkeley campus. The vigil served as a moment of mourning and solidarity, honouring the memory of those who lost their lives. It was led by Vamsee Juluree, an academic and CoHNA leader, who emphasised the importance of standing united against terrorism and remembering the victims with dignity.

Adding to these efforts, Hindu Action in collaboration with the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, will organise a high-level policy briefing titled "Pakistan's Proxy War Against Hindus - Global Implications". Scheduled for May 5, 2025, at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, the briefing aims to engage US Members of Congress, foreign policy analysts, human rights advocates, and community leaders.

Together, these events mark a significant mobilisation of the Indian American community in raising awareness, mourning the victims, and calling for a stronger global response to terrorism

Terrorism is a brutal tactic that targets innocent lives to instil fear and disrupt peace. It undermines security, destabilises communities, and violates fundamental human rights. (ANI)

