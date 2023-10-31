By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], October 31 (ANI): Hundreds of differently-abled people from the North East will soon be provided free Indian-made prostheses, 'Jaipur Foot', according to the officials of Jaipur Foot US (JFU) chapter.

In an attempt to give back to the people of Northeast, this Diwali Jaipur Foot, a stem of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) will soon start an artificial limb fitment camp that's backed by a prominent Florida-based donor.

"Dr. Rai Bansal of Florida has committed to establishing a mega camp of Jaipur Foot that would soon be a free artificial limb fitment camp in the Northeast, a testament to the organization's commitment to providing aid and support to those in need," Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur USA told ANI.

Bhandari further added that it's not just Jaipur Foot', a rubber-based prosthetic leg for people with below-knee amputations, but also other equipment like hearing aids, wheelchairs and other medical aids will also be a part of this mega camp for the persons with other disabilities.

On behalf of JFU, Bhandari also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making JFU's parent organization, BMVSS, a partner in this initiative. organization's activities.

Additionally, Bhandari highlighted the ongoing camps, including one in Baghdad, Iraq,sponsored by the MEA, Government of India.

"This initiative, known as "India for Humanity," was started to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to showcase his principles and ideology to the world," Bhandari added.

So far 26 international camps under the initiative "India for Humanity" have been fully sponsored by GOI.

The Jaipur foot official also assured that the team of technicians will provide limb fitment and that BMVSS would be happy to hold more camps if called upon doing so. (ANI)

