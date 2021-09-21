Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane and Ambassador of Italy to India Vincenzo De Luca in New Delhi. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/adgpi

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane met Ambassador of Italy to India Vincenzo De Luca on Tuesday in New Delhi and discussed the future bilateral cooperation in the field of defence and defence industry.

Taking on Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army said, "H.E. Mr Vincenzo De Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest. #IndiaItalyFriendship #IndianArmy"

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Italy in India on Twitter said, "Very fruitful meeting with Chief of Army Staff Naravane after his visit to Italy. We discussed about future bilateral cooperation in the field of defence and defence industry."

Earlier in July, General MM Naravane visited Italy during his visit to Italy and UK, with an aim to further expand bilateral strategic cooperation. (ANI)

