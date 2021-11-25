Kathmandu [Nepal], November 25 (ANI): To strengthen the bilateral Defence Cooperation between the two armies, the Indian Army on Thursday gifted workshop trucks to the Nepal Army at the latter's headquarter in Tundikhel.

"Strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation between Indian Army and Nepali Army, TATA Workshop Trucks were handed over by Defence Attache of India to #NepaliArmy at their Hqrs in Kathmandu," informed Embassy of India in Nepal in a tweet on Thursday.

As per an official statement of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the Indian Army gifted TATA LPTA 1628 Workshop Trucks to Nepali Army in a ceremony organised at Nepali Army Headquarters, Tundikhel.

"Defence Attache Indian Army Colonel Amit Sharma handed over the TATA Workshop trucks to Brigadier General Krishna Dev Bhatta of the Nepali Army. The said workshop trucks will enable the smooth functioning of the Nepal Army transport fleet," the statement said.

Notably, the gifting of workshop trucks comes immediately after the arrival of Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma back in the office after the recent conferment of Honorary Rank of Gen of the Indian Army by the President of India.

"The timely provision of military hardware under defence cooperation is a testament of strong and deep-rooted relations between Indian Army and Nepali Army and will go a long way in further strengthening the bonds between India and Nepal," the statement said.

The Indian Army on behalf of the Government of India will continue to facilitate Nepali Army in its endeavours to strengthen and modernise its capabilities, it added.

Earlier on November 11, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army on Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. (ANI)

