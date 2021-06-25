New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard on Friday deployed its ship and aircraft to provide assistance to container ship MSC Messina which is on fire in the Indian Ocean halfway between Sri Lanka and Malacca Strait.

"Container ship MSC Messina with 28 crew about 425 nautical miles from Port Blair reported fire in engine room AM 25 June and one crew missing. Vessel en route from Colombo to Singapore. Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Port Blair coordinating assistance through MSC Deila in vicinity. ICG ship and aircraft being deployed," tweeted the Indian Coast Guard.

Liberian flagged container ship MSC Messina reported a fire in the engine room at around 19:30 UTC June 24, Maritime Bulletin reported.

The ship was disabled, and as of 04:15 UTC June 25 remained disabled, adrift, reported Colombo Page.

The ship was en route from Colombo to Singapore. (ANI)

