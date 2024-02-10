Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Samarth' has successfully conducted a comprehensive demonstration of pollution response at sea, Defence PRO Kochi said.

This demonstration showcased the collaborative efforts in training for global maritime safety.

Also Read | Jailed Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Gets Bail in Military Installations Attack Cases.

In a post on social media platform X, the DefencePROKochi wrote, "@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Samarth successfully conducted a comprehensive demonstration of #PollutionResponse at sea."

"This demonstration was a vital component of the training program provided to Officers from Friendly Foreign Countries...who are currently undergoing training at the CG Trg Centre. This demonstration showcased the collaborative efforts in training for global maritime safety."

Also Read | Pakistan Election Results 2024: Islamabad Awaits Final Poll Results; Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutoo Zardari Hold Talks for Alliance To Form Government.

https://x.com/DefencePROkochi/status/1756173317940363271?s=20

The practical demonstration at sea encompassed the implementation of effective containment measures through the deployment of Boom.

"Before the practical demonstration,officers were provided with a detailed briefing on the entire spectrum of Pollution Response Operations At Sea. The practical demonstration at sea encompassed the implementation of effective containment measures through the deployment of Boom, followed by proficient recovery operations conducted using the Weir skimmer," Defence PRO Kochi added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard stated that 21 officers from friendly foreign countries embarked onboard 'Samarth' for Pollution Response Demonstration that took place.

"21 officers from friendly foreign countries embarked onboard @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Samarth for Pollution Response Demo at Sea as part of training curriculum for the officers being undertaken at Coast Guard Training Center CGTC, Kochi," the Indian Coast Guard wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/IndiaCoastGuard/status/1756167491779485967?s=20

Last week, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) celebrated its 48th Raising Day in New Delhi, commemorating its remarkable journey from a modest beginning in 1977 to becoming a formidable force in maritime security.

With 152 ships and 78 aircraft in its arsenal, the ICG is on track to achieve its targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)